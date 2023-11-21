Catholic World News

East Texans gather in support of ousted Bishop Strickland

November 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Tyler Morning Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of local Catholics gathered outside the cathedral in Tyler (TX) to take part in a Rosary procession in support of Bishop Joseph Strickland.

The procession took place on November 18, just one week after Pope Francis removed him from office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!