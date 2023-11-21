Catholic World News

12,000 Catholic teens take part in conference

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Over 12,000 Catholic teens took part in the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis.

“The Eucharist has been given to us through the passion, the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ so that we have life, that we have what is necessary to be witnesses to the good news, what it means to be fully alive,” Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis told the youth.

“We are most fully alive when we live our lives not with ourselves at the center, but keeping Christ at the center,” he added. “We are fully alive when we live for the glory of God and in service to others.”

