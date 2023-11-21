Catholic World News

USCCB marks anniversary of ‘landmark statement’ on parish social ministry

November 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have issued a statement commemorating the 30th anniversary of “Communities of Salt and Light: Reflections on the Social Mission of the Parish.”

Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop David Malloy described the document as a “landmark statement on parish social ministry.”

“Three decades after its release, we see the enduring importance of this guiding document,” they continued. “We continue to invite faith communities to integrate social ministry throughout the life of the parish, and to take up the call to be communities of salt and light, forming and sending the faithful to protect the least of these.”

