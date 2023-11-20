X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

English court orders Vatican to turn over internal messages on London deal

November 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: An English court has ordered the Vatican to turn over messages between Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra involving the controversial Vatican investment in a London real-state deal.

The Vatican has resisted allowing access to the email and text messages, claiming that they are covered by the pontifical secret.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Raffaele Mincione, one of the defendants in the Vatican criminal trial revolving around the London investment. Mincione has sued the Vatican Secretariat of State, charging that the prosecution has damaged his reputation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!