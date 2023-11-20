X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Church of England approves blessings for same-sex couples

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of England has approved church services to bless same-sex unions.

By a one-vote margin, leaders of the Church of England approved the blessings, which will be similar to marriage services. Anglican officials insisted, however, that the blessings will not be weddings.

