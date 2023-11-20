X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

Mexican archbishop defends show of LGBT flags at church funeral

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo Rodriguez Vega, the vice-president of the Mexican episcopal conference, has brushed aside criticism of the display of LGBT flags on the coffins of a homosexual activist and his partner at their funeral.

“There is no problem,” the archbishop said of the flags; “there was no intention to offend.”

The funeral for Ociel Baena and his partner was held in the cathedral of the Aguascallientes diocese. The two were found dead in Baena’s home a day earlier, with local officials saying that there was strong evidence of a violent quarrel.

