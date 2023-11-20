X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

‘Trans women’ welcomed as papal guests

November 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A group of “transgender women” (men acting as women), some of them working as prostitutes, have become regulars a papal audience, and joined with Pope Francis when he hosted a meal for the World Day of the Poor.

The group from Torvaianica, Italy, received support and encouragement from the parish priest there, and began attending papal audiences, an AP story reports. “Eventually, Francis asked to meet them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

