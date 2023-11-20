X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Iraq’s president meets with Pontiff

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq on November 18, four months after the president revoked a decree formally recognizing Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church.

The Holy See Press Office’s anodyne statement did not refer to the controversy, apart perhaps from the following reference: “the need was reiterated for the Catholic Church in Iraq to be able to continue to carry out its valued mission and for all Iraqi Christians to be a vibrant and active part of society and the territory, particularly in the Nineveh Plain.”

The Rudaw Media Network, based in Erbil, offered far more complete coverage of the background of the meeting than the Vatican did. Following President Rashid’s action, Patriarch Sako moved from Baghdad (Iraq’s capital) to Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

