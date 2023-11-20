X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

Protect, listen, and heal: papal encouragement for Italian bishops’ efforts to address sexual abuse

November 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in a meeting organized by the Italian Episcopal Conference for the protection of minors and vulnerable people and suggested “three verbs to you, from which you may draw guidance for any initiative: protect, listen and heal.”

“The ‘healing’ of wounds is also a work of justice,” Pope Francis said on November 18. “Precisely for this reason it is important to prosecute those who commit such crimes, especially in ecclesial contexts. And they too have the moral duty of a profound personal conversion, that leads to recognition of their own vocational infidelity, to the resumption of the spiritual life and the humble request for forgiveness from the victims of their actions.”

As he offered encouragement to those in attendance, the Pope also called for broader anti-child pornography efforts. “Deal with something very bad that happens, which are pornographic films using children ... Please, work on this: it is a battle we must fight, because the worst things are spread via our smartphones.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!