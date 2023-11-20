X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

‘Showered with gifts, we are called in turn to make ourselves a gift,’ Pope preaches on World Day of the Poor

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 19, the 7th World Day of the Poor.

Archbishop Salvatore Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant.

“Brothers and sisters, on this World Day of the Poor the parable of the talents is a summons to examine the spirit with which we confront the journey of our lives,” Pope Francis preached. “We have received from the Lord the gift of his love and we are called to become a gift for others.”

He continued, “The love with which Jesus cared for us, the balm of his mercy, the compassion with which he tended our wounds, the flame of the Spirit by which he filled our hearts with joy and hope – all these are treasures that we cannot simply keep to ourselves, use for our own purposes or bury beneath the soil.”

Later in the day, Pope Francis referred to the World Day of the Poor at the conclusion of his Angelus address and had lunch with 1,200 poor persons.

