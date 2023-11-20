Action Alert!
Renewed papal appeal for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine | News Headlines | Catholic Culture
Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Peace is possible,” Pope Francis said on November 19, following his Angelus address, as he appealed for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine. “It takes good will.”

“Peace is possible,” he repeated. “Let us not resign ourselves to war! And let us not forget that war is always, always, always a defeat. The only ones to gain are arms manufacturers.”

The Myanmar civil war, the least widely known of the conflicts mentioned by the Pontiff, began in 2021. Fighting there has escalated in recent days.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

