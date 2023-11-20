X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine

November 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Peace is possible,” Pope Francis said on November 19, following his Angelus address, as he appealed for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine. “It takes good will.”

“Peace is possible,” he repeated. “Let us not resign ourselves to war! And let us not forget that war is always, always, always a defeat. The only ones to gain are arms manufacturers.”

The Myanmar civil war, the least widely known of the conflicts mentioned by the Pontiff, began in 2021. Fighting there has escalated in recent days.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!