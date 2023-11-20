X - CLOSE Make your gift today! Help keep Catholics around the world educated and informed. Already donated? Log in to stop seeing these donation pop-ups.

Catholic World News

20 Spanish Civil War martyrs beatified in Seville

November 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty clergy and laity of the Archdiocese of Seville who were killed out of hatred for the faith in 1936 were beatified in the cathedral there on November 18.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification.

“These martyrs bore witness to Christ up to the end,” Pope Francis said of Blessed Manuel González-Serna Rodríguez and his 19 companions (220). “May their example comfort the many Christians who are discriminated against because of their faith in our times.”

