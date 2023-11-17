Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Filipino pilgrims

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on November 17 with a group of pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Ozamiz, in the Philippines, Pope Francis reminded them “that a pilgrimage is not like a vacation.” A pilgrimage, the Pope continued, “is an eloquent expression of trust in God.” He voiced his hope that the pilgrims’ experience would inspire them to “be models in practicing the works of mercy and in being neighbors to all.” He added that this would include “being responsible stewards of creation.”

