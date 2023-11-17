Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services calls for ‘immediate cessation of violence’ in Gaza to allow aid

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Four Christian churches supported by Catholic Relief Services “are running out of food, running out of water, and are surrounded in an area that is under constant bombardment,” Bill O’Keefe, the agency’s executive vice president, said in an interview with EWTN.

