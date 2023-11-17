Catholic World News

Conference looks at role of Eastern Catholics in ecumenism

November 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome hosted a two-day conference on “Eastern Catholics’ ecumenical vision in dialogue with the Orthodox.”

The Eastern Catholic churches can “teach both the Latin Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church to understand one another and to realize how they have gifts that can be brought together for the fullness of the Church to breathe with both of her lungs,” said Msgr. Paul McPartlan, a member of the international Catholic-Orthodox theological dialogue.

