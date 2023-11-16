Catholic World News

Prayer more important than programs, Pope tells US priests

November 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 16 audience with Hispanic priests working in the US, Pope Francis cautioned: “Do not put your trust only in big ideas, nor in well-designed pastoral proposals. People scare me when they come with all those pastoral programs.”

Instead the Pope advised the priests to spend time in prayer and adoration. “If you don’t pray, if you don’t worship, your life is worth little,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

