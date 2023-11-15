Catholic World News

AMA retains opposition to assisted suicide

November 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The American Medical Association (AMA) has rejected an effort to change the group’s stand against physician-assisted suicide.

At a meeting in Maryland this week, AMA leaders voted down a resolution that would have eliminated a statement of opposition to assisted suicide from the group’s code of ethics, leaving the organization neutral on the issue.

The AMA code of ethics says: “Physician-assisted suicide is fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as a healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks.”

