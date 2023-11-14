Catholic World News

Keep up hope in dark times, Pope writes in World Youth Day message

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 38th World Youth Day Pope Francis encourages young Catholics to live in hope despite current crises.

World Youth Day will be celebrated in dioceses around the world on November 26. The papal message, entitled Rejoicing in Hope, was released by the Vatican on November 14.

In the message the Pope acknowledges that because of the world’s problems, young people may “feel as if they are in a dark prison, where the light of the sun cannot enter.” He contrasts that attitude with the normal impulse of youth as “a time full of hopes and dreams.”

Hope is not the product of human efforts, the Pope reminds young people. “Christian joy comes from God himself, from our knowledge of his love for us.” He later suggests that young people should maintain their hope by realizing that “we can also be part of God’s answer to the problem.”

