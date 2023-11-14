Catholic World News

Brazil pro-LGBTQ network reports welcome in Church, pushback in society

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Network of LGBTQ Groups, which comprises 23 groups in Brazilian states, became a member of the Church’s national lay council—a development welcomed by New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

