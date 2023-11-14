Catholic World News

Synod at halftime: Bishop Rhoades on synodality and evangelization

November 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend (IN) discussed his experience at the October Synod of Bishops.

“We have our own challenges, similar to those of Western Europe perhaps, but I think when I entered into conversations with the delegates from war-torn countries and places of great, harsh persecution, it’s just amazing to see how the Church of Christ, united as one, is in very diverse circumstances around the world,” he said.

Asked how one discerns the authentic sensus fidei [sense of faith], he said, “It involves really listening deeply to the Word of God ... the acceptance of the proper role of a reason in relation to faith, attention to the Magisterium of the Church. You can’t talk about the sensus fidei without talking about the Magisterium.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!