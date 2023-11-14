Catholic World News

French bishops discuss abortion; adult baptisms on the rise

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of France concluded their six-day meeting in Lourdes and took issue with President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to add the “freedom to have an abortion” to the nation’s Constitution.

“We reaffirm that all life is a gift to this world, a fragile and precious gift, infinitely worthy, to be welcomed and served from its beginning to its natural end,” the bishops said in a statement. “We reaffirm that all life is a gift to this world, a fragile and precious gift, infinitely worthy, to be welcomed and served from its beginning to its natural end.”

Following four years of meetings marked by the abuse crisis, the bishops discussed evangelization. Bishop Alexandre Joly of Troyes said that “we now feel a real new breath of hope,” with 5,463 adults baptized in France at Easter—up one thousand since 2022. A higher number is expected in 2024.

