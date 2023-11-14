Catholic World News

Pope thanks School Sisters of Notre Dame for ‘making Christ visible’

November 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the 25th general chapter of the School Sisters of Notre Dame on November 13. The general chapter’s theme is “Living into a prophetic witness of universal communion.”

The life of institute’s foundress, Blessed Karolina Gerhardinger (1797-1879), “was a testament to the transformative power of faith, the courage to forge new paths, and dedication to educating young people,” Pope Francis said in his address.

Blessed Gerhardinger “grounded the congregation in the Eucharist, anchored it in poverty, and dedicated it to Mary,” allowing the sisters to “bear witness to the Gospel, making Christ visible by your presence, faith, hope and charity.”

