Franciscan leader in Holy Land calls for end to Gaza bombing

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Patton, the head of the Franciscan Custody for the Holy Land has issued a plea: “Everyone must cooperate to stop the bombing of civilians in Gaza. We must begin to consider the human person as sacred again, regardless of ethnicity, religion and personal status.”

The Franciscan leader also warned that the Christian presence in the Holy Land is endangered by the current war. “Many no longer feel safe,” he said, “especially those who have families who do not want their children to grow up in an environment of hatred.”

