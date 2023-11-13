Catholic World News

Indi Gregory dies; father feels ‘pull of hell’

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Indi Gregory, the 8-month-old child at the center of a legal battle, died on Monday morning, November 13, after British courts ruled that the child’s life-support must be withdrawn despite his parents’ wishes.

Indi Gregory was removed from hospital to hospice under police guard, to prevent last-minute efforts to give him medical treatment. The Italian government had offered him citizenship, and the Vatican had promised medical care; but the courts ruled that death was in the “best interests” of the baby, who suffered from a mitochondrial disease.

Indi dies in his mother’s arms. His parents, who said they are not religious, had the baby baptized. His father, Dean Gregory explained: “When I was in the court, I felt as if Hell pulled at me. I thought that if Hell exists, then Heaven must exist too.”

