Compromise proposals fail; Syro-Malabar crisis continues

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A grave crisis prompted by a liturgical abuse continues in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Ernakulam, after talks aimed at a compromise solution failed.

Priests of the Ernakulam archdiocese—most of whom oppose recent changes in the Syro-Malabar rite—met last week with Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, who is acting as a papal emissary to seek an end to the impasse. The meeting did not produce an agreement, and dissident priests said that the archbishop is working “to destroy the future of the archdiocese.”

Archbishop Thazhath has closed the archdiocesan seminary, because faculty members declined to follow the new directives for the Eucharistic liturgy, and has delayed the scheduled ordinations of eight deacons to the priesthood for the same reason.

