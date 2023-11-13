Catholic World News

Church leaders urge quiet Christmas celebrations in Holy Land

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian leaders of the Holy Land are asking their flocks to avoid “unnecessarily festive activities” during the Christmas season, in light of the war raging there.

In a statement released November 10, the patriarchs and other heads of churches in Jerusalem strongly encouraged participation in church services at Christmas time. But they cautioned about the “numerous public festivities and the large-scale display of brightly lit and expensive decorations” that are normally a part of the celebration. Noting that “these are not normal times,” because so many people are suffering, the Church leaders suggested that a prayerful but quiet celebration would be a way to “stand strong against those facing such afflictions.”

