Catholic World News

‘Enough’ conflict, says Pope Francis, as he calls for more aid to Gaza

November 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: As the Israel-Hamas war continued, Pope Francis appealed for a cease-fire and for humanitarian aid to be permitted to reach Gaza’s civilian population.

Pope Francis said on November 12 that “our thoughts turn every day to the very serious situation in Israel and in Palestine. I am close to all those who are suffering, Palestinians and Israelis. I embrace them in this dark moment. And I pray for them a lot.”

He continued, “May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers!”

“In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population,” he added. “May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children.”

“Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his appeal. “Let us not lose hope: let us pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!