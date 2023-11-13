Catholic World News

Papal appeal for humanitarian aid in war-torn Sudan

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, Pope Francis appealed to local leaders in war-torn Sudan to permit access to humanitarian aid.

“For some months Sudan has been in the throes of a civil war that shows no sign of abating, and which is causing numerous victims, millions of internally displaced people and refugees in neighboring countries, and a very grave humanitarian situation,” Pope Francis said.

The Pope added, “I am close to the sufferings of those dear populations of Sudan, and I address a heartfelt appeal to local leaders to facilitate access to humanitarian aid and, with the contribution of the international community, to work in search of peaceful solutions.”

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 48 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Sudan is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan, which Pope Francis visited in February.

