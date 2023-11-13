Catholic World News

Nurture the inner life daily, Pope tells pilgrims

November 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on November 12, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 25:1-13, the Gospel reading of the day, and emphasized the importance of nurturing the inner life daily.

The oil in the parable of the wise and foolish virgins, the Pope said, points to the inner life, the life of the soul. “Nurturing the inner life,” the Pope explained, “means not falling into the trap of activism, but devoting time to the Lord, to listening to His Word.” It also “means knowing how to stop and listen to one’s heart, to keep watch over one’s own thoughts and feelings.”

“The inner life cannot be improvised, it is not a matter of a moment, of once in a while, of once and for all; the inner life must be prepared by dedicating a little time every day, with constancy, as one does for every important thing,” he continued. “Am I also thinking about dedicating time to the care of the heart, to prayer, to service to others, to the Lord who is the destination of life? In short, how is the oil of my soul? “

