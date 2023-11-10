Catholic World News

Hong Kong rejects bishops’ petition to free Jimmy Lai

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Hong Kong has rejected a plea by a group of Catholic bishops for the release of Jimmy Lai, the imprisoned Catholic democracy activist. The government described the “distorted words” of the prelates’ petition as a bit “to interfere in the internal affairs of Hong Kong,” and suggested that the petition amounted to “contempt of court.”

