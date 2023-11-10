Catholic World News

China tightens restrictions on religious education

November 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A new “Patriotic Education Law” will strengthen the Communist Party’s control over education, imposing new requirements on the educational activities of religious organizations.

“The state is to guide and support religious groups, religious institutes, and religious activity sites in carrying out patriotic education activities,” the law states. All educational efforts must enhance support for “the great motherland, the Chinese people, Chinese culture, the Chinese Communist Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!