Catholics resist bid to require abortion education in schools in Northern Ireland

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Schools’ Trustees Service (CSTS) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed measure that would require all schools to provide instruction on abortion.

The group’s response to the proposal indicates that it “undermines the parent’s or carer’s right to have their children educated in accordance with their ethical, religious, and philosophical convictions, as is recognised through international human rights legislation.”

