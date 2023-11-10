Catholic World News

HHS ‘transgender pronoun mandate’ seen as threat to religious freedom

November 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A new “transgender pronoun mandate” imposed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is forcing employees “to deny biological realities with their own words or face firing,” charges Roger Severino, a vice-president of the Heritage Foundation.

Severino calls attention to a policy announced by HHS last month, directing that all employees at the department should be addressed “using the names and pronouns that they use to describe themselves.”

Severino suggests that “Those with faith objections should immediately request religious accommodation and prepare to fight for your rights.”

