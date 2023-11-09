Catholic World News

Pro-life leader sues Biden administration for ‘malicious’ arrest and prosecution

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Mark Houck, the pro-life activist who was acquitted of federal charges, has sued the Justice Department for “malicious and retaliatory prosecution,” seeking over $4 million in damages.

After local prosecutors had declined to pursue a complaint about a confrontation outside an abortion clinincs, FBI agents arrested Houck at gunpoint in an early-morning raid on his home, and the Department of Justice pressed charges that could have brought an 11-year prison sentence. Houck was acquitted of all charges.

