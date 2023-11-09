Catholic World News

Pope condemns ‘poisonous weed’ of violence against women

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message of support for a public campaign against violence against women, organized by the Italian broadcasting network RAI, Pope Francis said that “violence against women is a poisonous weed that plagues our society and must be pulled up by its roots.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

