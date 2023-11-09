Catholic World News

Schedule set for Pope’s trip to Dubai for COP 28 conference

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the schedule for the December 1-3 trip by Pope Francis to Dubai, where he will participate in the COP28 conference on climate change.

The Pope will leave Rome late Friday morning, December 1, and arrive in Dubai that evening. The next day he will address the UN conference in the morning, then participate in private meetings in the afternoon.

On Sunday the Pope will preside at the opening of a “Faith Pavilion,” an event hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders along with the COP28 and UN leadership and the Holy See. He will then head to the airport for a farewell ceremony, and arrive back in Rome that afternoon.

