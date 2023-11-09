Catholic World News

British court orders removal of baby’s life support

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: England’s high court has ordered the removal of life support from Indi Gregory, ensuring the death of the 8-month-old child despite his parents’ pleas and an offer from the Italian government and the Vatican to provide free care.

The court ruled that death was in the “best interests” of the child, who suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease.

In response to his parents’ urgent calls for help, the Italian government offered citizenship to the little child, and the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu hospital offered care. The court rejected those offers.

