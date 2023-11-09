Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister calls religious freedom ‘indispensable’ to conflict resolution

November 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious freedom is not merely a human right but also a transcendent, practical path toward healing divisions, promoting dialogue, and forging a more peaceful and harmonious global community,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, said during a lecture in Australia.

“When individuals are free to worship and engage in religious activities without interference, it becomes easier for others to see that religious differences do not inherently make someone an enemy,” he added.

