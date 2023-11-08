Catholic World News

Cardinal Ghirlanda meets with Pope amid rumors

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda in a private audience on November 8, just days after the release of reports that the Jesuit prelate was drafting new rules for papal elections—reports that Cardinal Ghirlanda flatly denied.

The Vatican offered no information about the reason for the meeting. Cardinal Ghirlanda, who is officially retired, has frequently advised the Pope on canonical questions.

