Vatican approves miracle attributed to late Argentine Cardinal Pironio

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has confirmed the authenticity of a miracle attributed to the intercession of Cardinal Edoardo Pironio, who was prefect of the Congregation for Religious and then president of the Pontifical Council for the Laity before his death in 1998. The late Argentine cardinal is now eligible for beatification.

In decrees released on the same day, November 8, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints also affirmed the “heroic virtue” of Giuseppe Marazzo (1917—1992), an Italian priest; Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin Mary (1831—1913), an Indian Carmelite; and Francesca Foresti, an Italian religious foundress.

