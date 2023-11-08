Catholic World News

Papal autobiography due for publication in spring 2024

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An autobiography of Pope Francis is scheduled for publication by HarperCollins in the spring of next year.

The book—entitled Life, My Story Through History—is written by the Pontiff with the help of Vatican journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona. In it the Pope reflects on historical events that have occurred in his lifetime, including World War II, the Holocaust, the development and use of the atomic bomb, the 9/11 terrorist attack on the US, and the Covid epidemic.

In a statement released by HarperCollins with the publication announcement, the Pope said: ““In this book we tell a story, the story of my life, through the most important and dramatic events that humanity has experienced over the past 80 years.”

