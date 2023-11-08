Catholic World News

Vatican hospital offers treatment for baby after British court ends life support

November 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Bambino Gesu hospital, which specializes in pediatric medicine, has offered treatment to an 8-month-old child with a rare mitochondrial disease, after a British court ruled that the baby should be removed from life support.

Indi Gregory had been living with the help of a ventilator in a hospital in Nottingham, England. When the court ruled that the child’s “best interests” would be served by letting her die, her parents sought help from abroad. The Italian government has responded by offered the baby citizenship, and treatment will be provided at Bambino Gesu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!