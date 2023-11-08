Catholic World News

Bishops back SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak (chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Bishop Robert Barron (chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth) have lent their support to the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act, sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“This legislation will provide an overdue update to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program’s asset limits by adjusting the amount of money SSI recipients are allowed to save for the first time in decades, indexing to inflation, and eliminating the marriage penalty,” the bishops wrote.

