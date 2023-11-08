Catholic World News

Theme of annual Vatican message to Hindus: ‘Building peace in truth, justice, love and freedom’

November 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has released a message to Hindus for Diwali (Deepavali).

Recalling the 60th anniversary of Pope St. John XXIII’s encyclical Pacem in Terris, the message concluded, “Joining hands with followers of other religious traditions and with all people of good will, may we work together to build our world on the lasting foundations of truth, justice, love and freedom, so that everyone can enjoy genuine and lasting peace!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!