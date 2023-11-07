Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese closing religious service at church after pastor’s suspension

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore has announced that religious services will no longer be held at St. Benedict church, after the pastor was suspended from ministry.

Father Paschal Morlino, who had served the parish for nearly 40 years, was removed after he admitted making payments to settle sexual-misconduct charges. He has retired to live at Saint Vincent Archabbey in Pennsylvania.

The Benedictine order, which had administered the parish, announced that a new pastor would not be named because of a shortage of priests.

