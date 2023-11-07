Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin reflects on climate-change commitment

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, joined in signing an Interfaith Statement calling for action on climate change, in a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

The Interfaith Statement was issued in preparation for the COP28 conference on climate change, which Pope Francis has announced he will attend.

Cardinal Parolin acknowledged that climate change is a secular issue. However, he said, “I think that the implication of the leaders, of the religious leaders, is due to the fact that it has also an ethical dimension, an ethical and moral dimension, which the Holy See is underlining very much.”

