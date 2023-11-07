Catholic World News

US religious orders face crisis in support for elderly members

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Many religious congregations in the US lack the financial resources to care for their aging members, the US bishops’ conference warned in a November 6 statement.

The National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO), which supervises an annual nationwide collection for aging religious, revealed that among the communities it surveyed, only 6% had adequate funding for elderly care. The crisis—compounded by the rising costs of health care—is particularly acute for the communities with 25 or fewer members.

The shortage in funding reflects the steep decline in the number of young members of most religious communities. The NRRO reports that the average female religious in the US is not almost 75, and 55% of women religious are over 80.

