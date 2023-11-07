Catholic World News

Jordan’s Christians to forego Christmas celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Christian church leaders in Jordan have asked their people to eschew Christmas festivities this year, “as a sign of respect and closeness to the innocent victims caused by ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Territories,” the Fides news service reports.

The Council of Church Leaders in Jordan recommended cancellation of concerts, bazaars, parades, and the distribution of gifts to children. The group also asked for a special collection, to be held in churches on November 12, for the people of Gaza.

