Brooklyn bishop removes pastor over controversial video

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Brennan has removed the pastor who allowed the recording of a suggestive music video in the sanctuary of his Brooklyn parish church. The bishop also presided at a Mass of reparation at the church.

The Brooklyn diocese announced that Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello, who had been pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation parish had been relieved of his responsibilities—both as pastor and as the diocesan vicar for development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

