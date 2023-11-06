Catholic World News

Ailing Pope does not deliver talk; Vatican reports ‘a bit of a cold’

November 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis did not deliver a scheduled talk to a meeting with the Conference of European Rabbis on November 6, explaining that he was not feeling well.

The Vatican said that the Pontiff was suffering from “a bit of a cold.” The Pope continued with his regular schedule for the remainder of the day.

In his prepared remarks the Pontiff said: “Not weapons, not terrorism, not war, but compassion, justice and dialogue are the fitting means for building peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!